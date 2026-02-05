Visual Art Classes + Workshops

Adults & Mature Teens

Sunday afternoons 1:30 – 4:00 pm for 5 class meetings, March 1 – March 29





Let’s make better graphite drawings and sketches (both more subtle and bolder) by exploring the best of classic, modern, and contemporary techniques! We will experiment with traditional pencils as well some modern twists on traditional graphite drawing and materials. Designed to be suitable for beginner to advanced students with some previous experience in drawing. We will have lots of demos and feedback to help everyone student achieve their goals in the class.





Class minimum 3, maximum 12.

Class price includes materials.