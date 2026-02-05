Visual Art Classes + Workshops

Offered by
Adults & Mature Teens
Sunday afternoons 1:30 – 4:00 pm for 5 class meetings, March 1 – March 29
Let’s make better graphite drawings and sketches (both more subtle and bolder) by exploring the best of classic, modern, and contemporary techniques! We will experiment with traditional pencils as well some modern twists on traditional graphite drawing and materials. Designed to be suitable for beginner to advanced students with some previous experience in drawing. We will have lots of demos and feedback to help everyone student achieve their goals in the class.
Class minimum 3, maximum 12.
Class price includes materials.
Adults & Mature Teens
Sunday afternoons 1:30 – 4:00 pm for 5 class meetings, March 1 – March 29
Let’s make better graphite drawings and sketches (both more subtle and bolder) by exploring the best of classic, modern, and contemporary techniques! We will experiment with traditional pencils as well some modern twists on traditional graphite drawing and materials. Designed to be suitable for beginner to advanced students with some previous experience in drawing. We will have lots of demos and feedback to help everyone student achieve their goals in the class.
Class minimum 3, maximum 12.
Class price includes materials.
Grades 4-7
Mondays 5-6pm
January 26; February 9 & 23; March 2, 9 & 16 (6 weeks, skip 2/2 & 2/16; makeup date: 3/23)
This session will explore process-oriented mono prints, inspired by Jim Dine. Next we will dive into cardboard sculpture focusing on negative space, color and balance. If time, there will be more projects focused on color theory.
Class price includes materials.
ages 8 to adult
Friday, February 20th - 2-3pm
(younger children welcome with parent assistance)
The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. No artistic experience needed—if you can write your name, you can Zentangle! In this 1-hour workshop you’ll receive all materials (including a kit to take home) and learn the foundational steps and tangles.
Class price includes materials.
ages 8 to adult
Friday, February 20th - 6:30-7:30 pm
(younger children welcome with parent assistance)
The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. No artistic experience needed—if you can write your name, you can Zentangle! In this 1-hour workshop you’ll receive all materials (including a kit to take home) and learn the foundational steps and tangles.
Class price includes materials.
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