Vita Nova Village

Hosted by

Vita Nova Village

About this event

Sales closed

Vita Nova Village Casino Night

Joplin Expo 101 N Rangeline Rd

Joplin, MO 64801, USA

Add a donation for Vita Nova Village

$

General Admission
$50

🎟 Your $50 Casino Night Ticket Includes:
• A buffet dinner
• A starter set of $50 in casino chips to play throughout the evening
• Access to all casino-style games and event activities

Guests may purchase additional chips to extend their play. At the end of the night, chips can be exchanged for raffle entries to win great prizes (no cash awards).

Enjoy a fun, high-energy evening where every chip played helps support the mission of Vita Nova Village!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!