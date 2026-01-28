Vita Nova Village Casino Night

🎟 Your $50 Casino Night Ticket Includes:

• A buffet dinner

• A starter set of $50 in casino chips to play throughout the evening

• Access to all casino-style games and event activities

Guests may purchase additional chips to extend their play. At the end of the night, chips can be exchanged for raffle entries to win great prizes (no cash awards).

Enjoy a fun, high-energy evening where every chip played helps support the mission of Vita Nova Village!