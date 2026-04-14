Victory in the Light Ministries 35th Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
Ages: 19+
Reserve your seat today for this special celebration!
Each ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the 35th Anniversary Celebration
✔️ A full lunch
✔️ An uplifting message from our guest speaker
✔️ A joyful atmosphere of fellowship and praise
Ages: 18 and under
Reserve your seat today for this special celebration!
Each ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the 35th Anniversary Celebration
✔️ A full lunch
✔️ An uplifting message from our guest speaker
✔️ A joyful atmosphere of fellowship and praise
$
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