Victory In The Light Ministries

Hosted by

Victory In The Light Ministries

About this event

Victory in the Light Ministries 35th Anniversary Celebration

60 West Side Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

Adult Ticket
$25

Ages: 19+


Reserve your seat today for this special celebration!


Each ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the 35th Anniversary Celebration
✔️ A full lunch
✔️ An uplifting message from our guest speaker
✔️ A joyful atmosphere of fellowship and praise

Child Ticket
$10

Ages: 18 and under


Reserve your seat today for this special celebration!


Each ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the 35th Anniversary Celebration
✔️ A full lunch
✔️ An uplifting message from our guest speaker
✔️ A joyful atmosphere of fellowship and praise

Add a donation for Victory In The Light Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!