Unlimited Potential

Hosted by

Unlimited Potential

Viva Italia!

1 Miramont Blvd

Bryan, TX 77802, USA

Passaporto - General Admission
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

The Don Vito
$25,000

*Enhanced publicity as lead sponsor (website, media, invitation, and from the podium)

*Two premier VIP Tables with eight guests per table

*Full-page color program ad

*Exclusive social media highlight

*Special recognition in all post-event thank-you materials

When In Rome
$15,000

*One premier VIP Table for eight guests

*Logo placement on event materials and large-scale event signage

*Half-page color program ad

*Verbal recognition during the event

*Public acknowledgment on social media

Mille Grazie
$10,000

*One premier VIP Table for eight guests

*Logo placement on event materials and large-scale event signage

*Quarter-page color program ad

*Verbal recognition during the event

*Public thanks on social media

That's Amore
$5,000

*VIP Table with eight guests

*Logo and recognition in printed program materials

*Public thanks on social media

Bellisimo
$2,500

*Sponsor a table at the event for eight guests

*Sponsor logo on table.

*Name recognition in printed program materials.

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