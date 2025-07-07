Viva Italia!

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
*Enhanced publicity as lead sponsor (website, media, invitation, and from the podium)
*Two premier VIP Tables with eight guests per table
*Full-page color program ad
*Exclusive social media highlight
*Special recognition in all post-event thank-you materials
*One premier VIP Table for eight guests
*Logo placement on event materials and large-scale event signage
*Half-page color program ad
*Verbal recognition during the event
*Public acknowledgment on social media
*One premier VIP Table for eight guests
*Logo placement on event materials and large-scale event signage
*Quarter-page color program ad
*Verbal recognition during the event
*Public thanks on social media
*VIP Table with eight guests
*Logo and recognition in printed program materials
*Public thanks on social media
*Sponsor a table at the event for eight guests
*Sponsor logo on table.
*Name recognition in printed program materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!