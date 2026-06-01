Viva Italia! Masquerade Gala Online Auction

Sept 23-25. 2 Nights at Westgate Town Center Resort

Welcome Party with Dinner, Drinks, DJ & Prizes

2 Tickets to TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue

Concert Transportation

Seating in sections 12-16

Late Checkout on the Final Day Get ready for a night filled with sisterhood, empowerment and sound of three of the biggest hip-hop and R&B groups as TLC and Salt-N-Pepa kick-off their co-headlining tour this summer. The groups will be joined by special guest En Vogue, the first time all three musical groups will share the stage together.





Dubbed “The Iconic” Tour, fans can expect an evening celebrating some of their most popular hits including “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).”





This must-see concert is all part of an iconic music vacation where you’ll enjoy 2 nights of luxurious accommodations at Westgate Town Center Resort. On your day of check-in, you’ll enjoy a welcome party filled with food, drinks, and dancing. Plus, enjoy concert transportation and a late checkout on your final day.





When you’re not at the concert, kick back at Westgate Town Center Resort, conveniently located near Walt Disney World and several other popular attractions. This exceptional resort property features all the comforts of home plus amenities, on-site restaurants and amenities including a water park, arcade and more. Valued $2,500