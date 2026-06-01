Viva Italia! Masquerade Gala Online Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Value: $500
Designer Jewelry, Handmade, Designed by board member Prudence Cheah. Sold in Neiman Marcus
Prudence C New York
Starting bid
Sept 23-25. 2 Nights at Westgate Town Center Resort
Welcome Party with Dinner, Drinks, DJ & Prizes
2 Tickets to TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue
Concert Transportation
Seating in sections 12-16
Late Checkout on the Final Day Get ready for a night filled with sisterhood, empowerment and sound of three of the biggest hip-hop and R&B groups as TLC and Salt-N-Pepa kick-off their co-headlining tour this summer. The groups will be joined by special guest En Vogue, the first time all three musical groups will share the stage together.
Dubbed “The Iconic” Tour, fans can expect an evening celebrating some of their most popular hits including “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).”
This must-see concert is all part of an iconic music vacation where you’ll enjoy 2 nights of luxurious accommodations at Westgate Town Center Resort. On your day of check-in, you’ll enjoy a welcome party filled with food, drinks, and dancing. Plus, enjoy concert transportation and a late checkout on your final day.
When you’re not at the concert, kick back at Westgate Town Center Resort, conveniently located near Walt Disney World and several other popular attractions. This exceptional resort property features all the comforts of home plus amenities, on-site restaurants and amenities including a water park, arcade and more. Valued $2,500
Starting bid
Sept 3-5. Harrah's Cherokee Resort & Casino Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park at Gatlinburg, TN Known for her raspy voice, singer, songwriter and musician Melissa Etheridge first gained success after the release of the 1988 album reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200 chart. In the 1990s, Etheridge continued climb into mainstream rock music charts after her album Yes, I am which included popular hits “I’m the Only One,” and the fan-favorite “Come to My Window”.
Etheridge has since performed at the Grammy Awards, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and most recently, is nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Now is your chance to catch the hit tunes of Melissa Etheridge as she heads to Tennessee. This incredible concert event getaway inclucxdes 2 nights at the beautiful Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort, where you’ll receive $50 resort dining credit to use at the on-site restaurant, Southern Comfort. You’ll also enjoy concierge service throughout your stay, concert transportation and enjoy a late checkout on your final day.
When you’re not at the concert, kick back at Westgate Smoky Mountain resort. This exceptional resort property is located just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The resort includes like an indoor/outdoor water park, onsite dining, gorgeous views of the mountains and more. 2 nights at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort
2 Tickets to Melissa Etheridge, Seating in the 400 Level
$50 Resort Credit
Personal concierge throughout your stay
Concert Transportation
Late checkout on your final morning. Valued $2,500
Starting bid
Oct 22 - Oct 24, 2026 2 nights at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort
$50 Resort Dining Certificate
2 Tickets to Lil Wayne, Seating in the in the lower bowl
Concert Transportation
Personal concierge throughout your stay
Late checkout on your final morningWith over 120 million records sold worldwide, Lil Wayne is one of the most popular hip-hop artist who has won 5 GRAMMY Awards, 11 BET Awards and several others. He is also the founder of Young Money Entertainment, a record label which originally signed Drake, Tyga and Nicki Minaj. Now, American singer, rapper and producer Lil Wayne is headed to Gatlinburg this Fall and now is your chance to see him live!
This incredible Fall concert getaway includes 2 nights at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and a $50 resort dining card to use on your stay. Plus, enjoy concert transportation, concierge service and of course, a late checkout on your final day.
Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park in Gatlinburg is conveniently located adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance and offers easy access to Gatlinburg’s wide range of family attractions, specialty stores, arts & crafts shops, cafes, art galleries, and more. The resort features luxury villas with spectacular mountain views, private balcony or patio, fireplace, onsite indoor water park, award-winning spa, hiking trails, and more. We’ll also provide you with personal concierge services throughout your stay at Westgate and you’ll enjoy a late check-out on your final day.Valued at $2,500
Starting bid
Valued at $5,500 Opening Bid: $750. Experience a commissioned 20" museum quality family portrait personally create by world renowned Bradford Portraitrs complemented by a luxurious hotel stay in New York, Miami or Newport Beach.
Starting bid
A tribute to Taylor Swift’s style and artistry, this one-of-a-kind display includes a signed photo of Taylor herself, surrounded by a collection of guitar picks and a miniature pink guitar. Framed with elegance, it features her distinctive signature and an image of Taylor in a stylish, pink-hued photograph from her era as a country pop sensation. This collectible combines the world of music memorabilia and artistry, offering a personalized and curated look into Taylor Swift's legacy. A perfect piece for any Swiftie or music memorabilia collector
Valued at $3,500
Starting bid
Celebrate the power, prestige, and legacy of New York baseball with this striking signed display featuring Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees.
Elegantly framed and professionally presented, this collectible captures Stanton in classic Yankees pinstripes and showcases his unmistakable presence as one of Major League Baseball’s most recognized sluggers. Perfect for sports fans, collectors, corporate offices, man caves, sports bars, or luxury memorabilia displays.
Whether you’re a lifelong Yankees fan or a serious collector of sports history, this signed presentation is a standout addition to any collection.
Package Includes
* Signed framed photo of Giancarlo Stanton
* Custom engraved nameplate
* Professional display framing
Valued $3,500
Starting bid
Celebrate the timeless magic of country music royalty with this beautifully framed collector’s display honoring Dolly Parton and her legendary hit “Jolene.”
This elegant presentation pairs a signed image of Dolly Parton with mounted sheet music from one of the most recognizable songs ever written. Combining glamour, storytelling, and Americana music history, this collectible is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.
A must-have for country music fans, Broadway lovers, Nashville enthusiasts, and collectors of iconic female artists.
Package Includes
* Signed image of Dolly Parton
* Mounted Jolene sheet music
* Luxury framed display with engraved plate
Estimate Value $4,500
Starting bid
Imagine celebrating your special occasion with the mesmerizing voice of N’Kenge, a Grammy, Tony & Emmy Nominated Artist known for her versatility across genres; singing in 11 languages and 5 octave range, you can select your special concert any genre of music including Disco, Motown, Opera, Jazz, Classical and Pop. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or any memorable event, this private solo performance will elevate your celebration to new heights. Starting bid includes backing track. Winner can upgrade to live musicians for a small additional fee. Trio (3 Piece): Piano bass, drums Quintet (5-piece): Piano, bass, drums, guitar, horn. Full Band (9-piece): Piano, bass, drums, guitar, horn, percussionist, reed, and either two backup vocalists or one backup vocalist & one additional horn/reed player (based on show needs). Travel & Accommodations: If the performance is over 50 miles from the artist's location or requires an overnight stay, the winning bidder must cover hotel and travel expenses for the musicians and sound engineer. Sound Engineer Requirement: Any setup beyond tracks or solo piano will require a sound engineer, with details depending on the venue (private home, event space, etc.). Participant must be at least 16. Does not include a meal. No overnight stay. Valid for up to 20 people. Venue Not included. Two 45 minute sets, 15 minute break in between plus a sound check. Includes private meet & greet. Winner may take a photo, winner may take someone small to be signed. Estimatd Value Priceless
Starting bid
This stunning, framed "Wicked" movie poster is signed by an all-star cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jon M. Chu. A vibrant and iconic piece celebrating the magic of Broadway's hit musical, this signed poster is a true collector's dream. Beautifully framed with a sleek black border and custom matting, it features the artwork of Elphaba and Glinda, perfectly capturing the magical essence of the show. Whether you're a fan of the musical or a dedicated autograph collector, this rare item is a must-have. Estimated value at $5,250
Starting bid
Signed by: Luciano Pavarotti (d. 9/6/2007)
Starting bid
Valued $3,000. Opening Bid: $1,250 SEPT 4 - 6, 2026 Allegiant Stadium. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
3000 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89109. 2 nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Cocktail party for 2, where you’ll enjoy Appetizers and Drinks.
Late Checkout on the Final Day
Concierge Service Throughout Your Stay
2 Tickets to Usher & Chris Brown
Seating in the 200 level2 nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Starting bid
Stainless steel case, Leather strap has been upgraded White dial, Automatic movement, Scratch resistant mineral, Water resistant up to 5 ATM - 50 meters - 165 feet
Bracelet Length: 7.5 inches
Bracelet Measurement: 23mm
Case Shape: Rectangle
Clasp: Buckle
Crown: Push/pull
Crystal: Mineral
Dial: White
Case Diameter: 52mm
Movement: Automatic
Strap or Bracelet: Strap
Strap or Bracelet Color: Black
Water Resistant: Water resistant up to 5 ATM - 50 meters - 165 feet
Starting bid
Japanese Akoya Pearl (9.5 mm)
20 Diamonds, 0.09 ct total weight
Diamond quality: F/VS
Japanese Akoya pearl embraced by delicate diamond-set wings, this timeless piece symbolizes inspiration, achievement, and the courage to soar. Accented with 20 brilliant diamonds totaling 0.09 carats, this necklace is a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection and a meaningful gift for a performer, mentor, or arts patron.
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
3-Night Stay in a 4-Star Hotel in the Orlando Area for (2)
Choice of Astronaut Training Stages Experience (ATX) 10 and Older Program or Explore Tour for (2)
NASA Astronaut Meeting with Breakfast or Snack for (2)
Kennedy Space Center 2-Day Admission for (2)
Kennedy Space Center Explore Bus Tour for (2) Participants must be at least 51 inches tall and have a max weight of 275 pounds. Each party requires one adult over the age of 18 to attend and ATX Trainees under 18 will require a paying participating adult.Valued at $5,000
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Ultimate Sports Fan Package - Includes your choice of , MLB, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL Regular Season Game or PGA Tournament with a 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2)
Starting bid
The World Traveler Package - Choose between any of our 5 World Class Destinations: Tuscany, Bali, Thailand, Dublin and Santorini for (2) Tuscany is the perfect place to spend a relaxing holiday immersed in nature. Cortona Resort & Spa is in a village of unique charm and elegant venues with a Tuscan-style.
Bali Exquisite Luxury Boutique Resort in Amed, Bali has an infinity pool, outdoor pavilion, and bale massage. Every room has a view of the Indian Ocean.
Thailand Pullman Phuket Panwa is a Five Star Beach Resort that is nestled on the picturesque shores of Markham Bay, the resort offers sweeping views of the Andaman Sea.
Immerse yourself in the lively spirit of Dublin, Ireland at the Maldron Hotel Kevin Street, featuring a Whiskey Masterclass where you’ll learn the craft of cocktails.
Voca Hotel in Santorini is only steps away from the black-sand beach. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a postcard as you wander through the whitewashed lanes and blue-domed churches of the most iconic villages, soaking in sweeping caldera views along the way.
Starting bid
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Brunch Party with 2 Night Stay for (2). Experience Includes
2 Night Stay in a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, or similar
hotel in New York Times Square for (2)
Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2026 for (2),
including:
Grand views of the Parade
Brunch Cocktail Open bar
Brunch Buffet
Flat screens showing parade coverage
Once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities
Indoor parade sightlines
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