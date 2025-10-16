Sales closed

Viva Italia Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

4001 E 29th St, Bryan, TX 77802, USA

Backyard Barbecue Bundle item
$120

Starting bid

Fire up the grill! This basket has all the essentials for the ultimate backyard cookout — tools,

grillware, rubs, apron, and mitt, plus a gift certificate for premium meat.


Includes: BBQ tools, 2 pieces of Wilton Armetale Grillware, BBQ rubs, grilling apron & mitt, $50 gift certificate for meat. Valued at over $400.


Donated by: Postal Plus

Taste of Tuscany Pasta Bowl item
$120

Starting bid

Transport your kitchen straight to Italy! This beautiful handmade pottery bowl is the centerpiece

of a Tuscan-inspired gift set, complete with authentic pastas, cozy kitchen accessories, and

cookbooks to spark your culinary creativity. It’s the perfect recipe for an unforgettable night at

home.


Includes: Handmade bowl, 2 pasta cookbooks, Italian hot mitt, assorted exotic pastas. Valued at over $400.


Donated by: UP Board of Directors

Texas A&M Crystal Decanter & Wine item
$225

Starting bid

Show your Aggie pride in style! This elegant crystal decanter set is the ultimate fan

favorite — complete with a wooden display stand and two bottles of Texas A&M

wine. Whether you’re toasting a win or winding down after game day, this set

makes it feel like a celebration.


Includes: Crystal decanter, wooden stand, 2 bottles of Manos Reserve Cabernet Texas A&M

wine. Valued at $750.


Donated by: Aggieland Outfitters

David Yurman Silver Link Bracelet item
$150

Starting bid

Classic, chic, and effortlessly stylish — this David Yurman silver link bracelet is a timeless piece

to elevate any look. Treat yourself or surprise someone special with a touch of luxury!


Includes: Sterling silver link bracelet valued at $455.


Donated by: David Gardner’s Jewelers

The Ultimate Kid’s Birthday Basket item
$135

Starting bid

Make any child’s birthday extra special! This basket is packed with fun — a U Paint It party for

10 kids (with a $15 item each), a birthday yard sign, paper party goods, assorted gifts, and Little

Caesar’s pizza gift certificates. Everything you need for a celebration they’ll remember!


Includes: Gift Certificates for U Paint It Party, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Birthday yard sign, paper goods. and gifts. Valued at $450.


Donated by: UP Board of Directors, U Paint It, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Custom Signs by Bridget


