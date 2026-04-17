Pinnacle Winds Inc

Hosted by

Pinnacle Winds Inc

About this event

La Fiesta

11811 State Line Rd

Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

General Admission
$20
Student/Senior
$10
BOGO for Mother's Day
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an unforgettable evening of live music. Treat the moms and mother figures in your life to a vibrant wind band concert filled with powerful, expressive performances and memorable moments. Take advantage of our special Mother’s Day offer: purchase one ticket and receive a second ticket at 50% off. It’s the perfect opportunity to share the experience together and make lasting memories.

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