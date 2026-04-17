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About this event
Celebrate Mother’s Day with an unforgettable evening of live music. Treat the moms and mother figures in your life to a vibrant wind band concert filled with powerful, expressive performances and memorable moments. Take advantage of our special Mother’s Day offer: purchase one ticket and receive a second ticket at 50% off. It’s the perfect opportunity to share the experience together and make lasting memories.
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