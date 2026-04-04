Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

Hosted by

Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

About this event

Viva Paws Vegas

1029 NE CR0040

Corsicana, TX 75109, USA

General Admission
$125

Entry to the event, which includes $1000.00 in playing chips and hors d'oeuvres and Open bar. Additional chips can be purchased for $25.00 at the event.

VIP Admission
$2,500

Priority entry, reserved seating for 10, each guest gets $1000.00 in playing chips, hors d'oeuvres, and Open bar. Additional chips can be purchased for $25.00 at the event—opportunity to speak at the event, website and social media recognition.

Add a donation for Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

$

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