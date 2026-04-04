Viva Paws Vegas

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to the event, which includes $1000.00 in playing chips and hors d'oeuvres and Open bar. Additional chips can be purchased for $25.00 at the event.
Priority entry, reserved seating for 10, each guest gets $1000.00 in playing chips, hors d'oeuvres, and Open bar. Additional chips can be purchased for $25.00 at the event—opportunity to speak at the event, website and social media recognition.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!