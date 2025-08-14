Second Annual VIVE Forward Awards Gala

• VIP Table with 10 tickets
• Logo on event signage + event loop presentation
• Dedicated social media feature pre-event
• Logo on VSurc.org sponsor page for 3 months
• 4 VIP Valet Passes
• Premium Table with 10 tickets
• Social media group recognition post
• Logo on website sponsor page for 2 months
• 2 VIP Valet Passes
• Preferred Table with 8 tickets
• Group thank-you mention on social media
• 1 VIP Valet Pass
Purchase individual tickets to join us for an evening of elegance and purpose. Each ticket grants one person access to the full gala experience, including the cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, awards ceremony, and entertainment.
Can’t attend? Buy a ticket(s) for a community member to come. You could change lives!Your generous donation will be handed to a community member who otherwise couldn’t attend this fundraiser.
