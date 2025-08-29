Vizion Athletics Training Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This is for any athlete who attends the Vizion Athletics WEEKLY training sessions.
Wednesdays 4-5:30PM
Sundays 1-2:30PM
Renews monthly
This is the monthly training fee for Watch This - Girls and Boys YOUTH travel team.
No expiration
This is only to be purchased if you have met with Coach Tre or Coach Joh and signed a training contract.
Renews monthly
This is only to be purchased if you have met with Coach Tre or Coach Joh and signed a training contract.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!