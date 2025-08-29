Vizion Athletics

Offered by

Vizion Athletics

About the memberships

Vizion Athletics Training Memberships

Weekly Training Session Drop-In
$20

No expiration

This is for any athlete who attends the Vizion Athletics WEEKLY training sessions.


Wednesdays 4-5:30PM

Sundays 1-2:30PM

Monthly Training Fee (Watch This Athletes)
$50

Renews monthly

This is the monthly training fee for Watch This - Girls and Boys YOUTH travel team.

Private Training Session
$35

No expiration

This is only to be purchased if you have met with Coach Tre or Coach Joh and signed a training contract.

1v1 Private Training Package
$115

Renews monthly

This is only to be purchased if you have met with Coach Tre or Coach Joh and signed a training contract.

Add a donation for Vizion Athletics

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!