Hosted by

Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church

About this event

Sales closed

VLC Spring Fling Picnic - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1225 Piper Blvd, Naples, FL 34110, USA

Miami Dolphins VIP Game Day Experience item
Miami Dolphins VIP Game Day Experience
$350

Starting bid

Score Big with Miami Dolphins Lower Level Seats!


Value: $600+


What's Included:

Two (2) lower level tickets to a Miami Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026-2027 NFL season, plus one (1) VIP parking pass


Why This Is a Game-Changer:

✔ Incredible premium seat views (Section 106)

✔ Electric game-day atmosphere

✔ VIP parking for a seamless experience


Your Game, Your Choice:

Choose your preferred game from the 2026–2027 Miami Dolphins season schedule once announced in May.

Home Air Duct Cleaning by United Water Restoration item
Home Air Duct Cleaning by United Water Restoration
$400

Starting bid

Breathe Easier with Air Duct Cleaning Presented by United Water Restoration!


Value: $800 - $1,200


What’s Included:

A professional home air duct cleaning service to improve indoor air quality and HVAC efficiency.


What Is Air Duct Cleaning?

A thorough cleaning of your home’s ductwork and vents to remove dust, debris, allergens, and contaminants—helping clean air circulate throughout your home.


Benefits:

✔ Improve air quality & reduce allergens

✔ Create a healthier home environment

✔ Boost HVAC efficiency & lower energy costs

✔ Eliminate odors from dust, pets, and buildup


Bid now and breathe the difference!

Donated by United Water Restoration.

Private In-Home Chef Experience item
Private In-Home Chef Experience
$350

Starting bid

An unforgettable evening at home... Enjoy a custom, chef-prepared dinner—perfect for a special occasion or intimate gathering.


Value: $600+


What’s Included:

• Appetizer, Entrée & Dessert

• Customized menu

• Dinner for a family or up to 4 adults

• Choose your date & time


Services provided by Chef Jeff Lucas

of Luxe Coastal Culinary. With 30+ years of experience, Chef Jeff creates refined, personalized dining experiences using exceptional ingredients. Known for his cheesecakes, Asian-inspired dishes, and bold flavors, each menu is crafted to be truly unforgettable.


Bid now for a one-of-a-kind dining experience!

Private 3-Hour Manatee, Dolphin and 10,000 Islands Cruise item
Private 3-Hour Manatee, Dolphin and 10,000 Islands Cruise
$450

Starting bid

Enjoy a special sunset cruise for up to six (6) people, hosted by Manatee Sightseeing and Wildlife Adventures!


Value: $900+


What's Included:

Our manatee, dolphin and 10,000 Islands sunset cruise, which heads through the 10,000 Islands to the Gulf of Mexico to watch the sunset over open water, is fun for all ages, with no rough waters. We offer fully covered boats for your comfort and safety.


The boat creates a wake that dolphins enjoy playing in! You will have time on Whitehorse Key, an uninhabited island for light shelling and a dip in the water if you desire.


Your Coast Guard certified captain will spot, educate, and entertain you with knowledge of the southwest Florida wildlife.


The only sunset tour with a great chance of seeing a manatee in its natural environment. Other common wildlife sightings include alligators, bull shark, and birds of the Everglades. Grab your beverage of choice, sit back, relax and enjoy this wildlife eco tour while the day winds down.


**Please note: Valid for up to six (6) people; cannot be redeemed during peak season holiday weeks.


Bid now for an adventurous evening on the water!

Round of Golf for Four (4) at Olde Cypress item
Round of Golf for Four (4) at Olde Cypress
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a round at Olde Cypress, one of Naples' premier courses!


Value: $600


What's Included:

Round of golf for four (4) players


Designed by the legendary P.B. Dye, our 18-hole championship golf course offers a distinctly different experience than surrounding courses in Naples. The course was designed to create a fun and memorable time on the links with surprising changes in topography and several holes playing around sculpted bunkers and lakes. The course allows golfers of all levels to enjoy a challenging yet rewarding golf experience.


Bid now to hit the links at Olde Cypress!

Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe - $100 Gift Card item
Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe - $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy your pick of fresh bakery items, lunch or speciality coffees at Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe!


Value: $100


What's Included:

  • $100 Gift Card to Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe


Located in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe crafts all of our baked treats from scratch with fresh ingredients. Our passion is to produce breathtaking and delicious handmade custom cakes, cupcakes, pastries, desserts and lunches. A true Artisan bakery with a European touch.


Bid now to enjoy a sweet treat!

Cooper's Hawk Wine & Gift Card Package item
Cooper's Hawk Wine & Gift Card Package
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a selection of Cooper's Hawk wine at home, plus dinner out at their restaurant!


Value: $250


What's Included:

  • $150 Gift Card to Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
  • Four (4) bottles of Cooper's Hawk Wine (Pinot Noir, Cab Zin, Pinot Gris, White House Blend)


A wine-driven dining experience, inspired by Napa Valley’s Wine Country, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the passionate belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections.


At Cooper’s Hawk, we understand that great wines begin in the vineyard. Our team travels the globe looking for the very best grapes and when they are particularly impressed – whether it be in Chile, France, California or Washington – they work with the wine grower to begin crafting our wine.


The Naples location is at 11905 Tamiami Trail North.


Bid now to enjoy the perfect package for food and wine lovers!

Hand-Selected Crate of Fine Wines item
Hand-Selected Crate of Fine Wines
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a selection of four fine wines, hand-selected and generously donated by 360 Wine! Perfect for gifting or drinking!


Value: $250


What's Included:


One bottle of each of the following...

  • King Estate Brut Cuvee (2019)
  • Valdemar Estates Cabernet Sauvignon (2021)
  • Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (2023)
  • Celani Estate Chardonnay (2022)
Ultimate Strength & Recovery Experience, with BILD and SWTHZ item
Ultimate Strength & Recovery Experience, with BILD and SWTHZ
$300

Starting bid

Invest in your well-being with the Ultimate Strength & Recovery Experience, courtesy of BILD by Coach O and SWTHZ! Combine 10 invigorating group strength classes with three (3) restorative sauna/cold plunge sessions, for total body renewal.


Value: $560


What's Included:


10 Group Strength and Conditioning Classes at BILD by Coach O (located at 6270 Naples Blvd., Suite 7, Naples, FL 34109)


PLUS


Three (3) visits to SWTHZ's private, luxury sauna and cold plunge suites (with two (2) Naples locations at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 152 and 15405 Collier Blvd., Unit 12)

One (1) Dozen Decorated Sugar Cookies item
One (1) Dozen Decorated Sugar Cookies
$45

Starting bid

A dozen beautifully crafted sugar cookies, designed to impress and as delicious as they are eye-catching—perfect for celebrations, gifts, or a special treat. Generously donated by Living Water Cookie Co. Subject to date availability.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!