VLC Spring Fling Picnic - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Score Big with Miami Dolphins Lower Level Seats!
Value: $600+
What's Included:
Two (2) lower level tickets to a Miami Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026-2027 NFL season, plus one (1) VIP parking pass
Why This Is a Game-Changer:
✔ Incredible premium seat views (Section 106)
✔ Electric game-day atmosphere
✔ VIP parking for a seamless experience
Your Game, Your Choice:
Choose your preferred game from the 2026–2027 Miami Dolphins season schedule once announced in May.
Starting bid
Breathe Easier with Air Duct Cleaning Presented by United Water Restoration!
Value: $800 - $1,200
What’s Included:
A professional home air duct cleaning service to improve indoor air quality and HVAC efficiency.
What Is Air Duct Cleaning?
A thorough cleaning of your home’s ductwork and vents to remove dust, debris, allergens, and contaminants—helping clean air circulate throughout your home.
Benefits:
✔ Improve air quality & reduce allergens
✔ Create a healthier home environment
✔ Boost HVAC efficiency & lower energy costs
✔ Eliminate odors from dust, pets, and buildup
Bid now and breathe the difference!
Donated by United Water Restoration.
Starting bid
An unforgettable evening at home... Enjoy a custom, chef-prepared dinner—perfect for a special occasion or intimate gathering.
Value: $600+
What’s Included:
• Appetizer, Entrée & Dessert
• Customized menu
• Dinner for a family or up to 4 adults
• Choose your date & time
Services provided by Chef Jeff Lucas
of Luxe Coastal Culinary. With 30+ years of experience, Chef Jeff creates refined, personalized dining experiences using exceptional ingredients. Known for his cheesecakes, Asian-inspired dishes, and bold flavors, each menu is crafted to be truly unforgettable.
Bid now for a one-of-a-kind dining experience!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special sunset cruise for up to six (6) people, hosted by Manatee Sightseeing and Wildlife Adventures!
Value: $900+
What's Included:
Our manatee, dolphin and 10,000 Islands sunset cruise, which heads through the 10,000 Islands to the Gulf of Mexico to watch the sunset over open water, is fun for all ages, with no rough waters. We offer fully covered boats for your comfort and safety.
The boat creates a wake that dolphins enjoy playing in! You will have time on Whitehorse Key, an uninhabited island for light shelling and a dip in the water if you desire.
Your Coast Guard certified captain will spot, educate, and entertain you with knowledge of the southwest Florida wildlife.
The only sunset tour with a great chance of seeing a manatee in its natural environment. Other common wildlife sightings include alligators, bull shark, and birds of the Everglades. Grab your beverage of choice, sit back, relax and enjoy this wildlife eco tour while the day winds down.
**Please note: Valid for up to six (6) people; cannot be redeemed during peak season holiday weeks.
Bid now for an adventurous evening on the water!
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at Olde Cypress, one of Naples' premier courses!
Value: $600
What's Included:
Round of golf for four (4) players
Designed by the legendary P.B. Dye, our 18-hole championship golf course offers a distinctly different experience than surrounding courses in Naples. The course was designed to create a fun and memorable time on the links with surprising changes in topography and several holes playing around sculpted bunkers and lakes. The course allows golfers of all levels to enjoy a challenging yet rewarding golf experience.
Bid now to hit the links at Olde Cypress!
Starting bid
Enjoy your pick of fresh bakery items, lunch or speciality coffees at Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe!
Value: $100
What's Included:
Located in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, Angelic Desserts, Bakery & Cafe crafts all of our baked treats from scratch with fresh ingredients. Our passion is to produce breathtaking and delicious handmade custom cakes, cupcakes, pastries, desserts and lunches. A true Artisan bakery with a European touch.
Bid now to enjoy a sweet treat!
Starting bid
Enjoy a selection of Cooper's Hawk wine at home, plus dinner out at their restaurant!
Value: $250
What's Included:
A wine-driven dining experience, inspired by Napa Valley’s Wine Country, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the passionate belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections.
At Cooper’s Hawk, we understand that great wines begin in the vineyard. Our team travels the globe looking for the very best grapes and when they are particularly impressed – whether it be in Chile, France, California or Washington – they work with the wine grower to begin crafting our wine.
The Naples location is at 11905 Tamiami Trail North.
Bid now to enjoy the perfect package for food and wine lovers!
Starting bid
Enjoy a selection of four fine wines, hand-selected and generously donated by 360 Wine! Perfect for gifting or drinking!
Value: $250
What's Included:
One bottle of each of the following...
Starting bid
Invest in your well-being with the Ultimate Strength & Recovery Experience, courtesy of BILD by Coach O and SWTHZ! Combine 10 invigorating group strength classes with three (3) restorative sauna/cold plunge sessions, for total body renewal.
Value: $560
What's Included:
10 Group Strength and Conditioning Classes at BILD by Coach O (located at 6270 Naples Blvd., Suite 7, Naples, FL 34109)
PLUS
Three (3) visits to SWTHZ's private, luxury sauna and cold plunge suites (with two (2) Naples locations at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 152 and 15405 Collier Blvd., Unit 12)
Starting bid
A dozen beautifully crafted sugar cookies, designed to impress and as delicious as they are eye-catching—perfect for celebrations, gifts, or a special treat. Generously donated by Living Water Cookie Co. Subject to date availability.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!