VLC Spring Fling Picnic - Silent Auction

Enjoy a special sunset cruise for up to six (6) people, hosted by Manatee Sightseeing and Wildlife Adventures!





Value: $900+





What's Included:

Our manatee, dolphin and 10,000 Islands sunset cruise, which heads through the 10,000 Islands to the Gulf of Mexico to watch the sunset over open water, is fun for all ages, with no rough waters. We offer fully covered boats for your comfort and safety.





The boat creates a wake that dolphins enjoy playing in! You will have time on Whitehorse Key, an uninhabited island for light shelling and a dip in the water if you desire.





Your Coast Guard certified captain will spot, educate, and entertain you with knowledge of the southwest Florida wildlife.





The only sunset tour with a great chance of seeing a manatee in its natural environment. Other common wildlife sightings include alligators, bull shark, and birds of the Everglades. Grab your beverage of choice, sit back, relax and enjoy this wildlife eco tour while the day winds down.





**Please note: Valid for up to six (6) people; cannot be redeemed during peak season holiday weeks.





Bid now for an adventurous evening on the water!