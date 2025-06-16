VME PTO Business Partnerships

Diamond Business Partnership
$1,000

$1,000+ includes: advertising on VME PTO webpage, yearbook, monthly newsletter, social media spotlight, and 4' x 6' banner on carline fence.

Platinum Business Partnership
$800

$800+ includes: advertising on VME PTO webpage, monthly newsletter, social media spotlight, and 3' x 5' banner on carline fence.

Gold Business Partnership
$600

$600+ includes: advertising on VME PTO webpage, monthly newsletter, social media spotlight and 2' x 3' banner on carline fence.

Silver Business Partnership
$400

$400+ includes: advertising on VME PTO webpage, monthly newsletter, and a social media spotlight.

Existing Business Banner Renewal
$300

If you were a business partner during the 24-25 school year, you have the option to continue displaying your existing banner for the 25-26 school year.

Existing Business Digital Renewal
$150

If you were a business partner during the 24-25 school year, you have the option to add advertising on VME PTO webpage, yearbook, monthly newsletter, and a social media spotlight for the 25-26 school year.

