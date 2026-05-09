VMF Family Bridge

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
One weekly in-person visit (approx. one hour) Volunteer-initiated phone check-ins between visits Families may call or video in with the volunteer and elder anytime during a visit Same dedicated volunteer, every week
Renews monthly
Everything in Steady Companion, plus: Scheduled errand and accompaniment support — pharmacy runs, doctor appointments, church, community outings, and the like Extended visits up to three hours per occasion, based on need Trips are arranged at least one week in advance; VMF coordinates with the volunteer A meal is provided for the volunteer on extended engagements Same dedicated volunteer, every week
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