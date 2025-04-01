VMHA Memberships: Roadhouse November 8

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
$35 - $100 (Individual Annual Membership for Valdezians and Visitors)
Any amounts in excess of $35 helps us grow and better serve our whole community
• $70 funds an I ❤️Valdez membership for distribution by other CSO
• $100 funds an I ❤️Valdez membership AND one workshop registration
Benefits:
• Digital Membership Card + 2 Guest Passes
• Free Admission to Tuesday Nite History Talks
• Monthly Calendar of Events Email
• Inside View Quarterly Print Magazine via USPS
• 10% off in Museum Gift Shop
• 10% off Workshops and other Fee Based Programs
• Recognition on ValdezMuseum.org
• Annual Recognition in Inside View Print Magazine
FREE ADMISSION + Monthly Events Email FOR VALDEZ RESIDENTS ONLY
FREE ADMISSION + Monthly Events Email for PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND COLLEGE Students Only
Benefits: Same as above +
• Two Annual Memberships with Digital Cards
• Six guest passes
• NARM Membership (Great for Travelers and
• 1 60-Minute Guided Museum Tour
• 1 First Hour Museum Rental Free Per Year
• Quarterly Mention in Inside View
Benefits: Same as above +
• Invite Only Private Coffee in the Commons
• Invite Only Coworking Hours
• Advance Ticket Notice for Raffles, Paid Programming & Events
• Public Acknowledgement in Earthquake Remembrance materials
• Your Logo on ValdezMuseum.org
• Annual acknowledgement and tagging of your business, organization, event or project on social media during month of your choice
Benefits: Same as above + (excluding Earthquake Memorial materials)
• 1 Two-hour Museum Rental up to 24 people
• Museum connected Visibility at Community Events
• Three Hours Archival Visit/Research Appointment or Support
• 12 months Public Acknowledgement on-site at Museum
• Quarterly Acknowledgement in Inside View print magazine
Benefits: Same as above +
- 1 Three-hour Museum Rental up to 24 people
- 1 Old Town Van Tour for up to 10
- Six VIP Event tickets
- Logo Acknowledgement in Museum's monthly email newsletter
- Six social media features/acknowledgments
- On site acknowledgement at Annual Fundraiser
- Acknowledged sponsor of Goldrush Days Trivia on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez
Benefits: Same as above +
- Use of the Pinzon Bar during event rental
- 1-Year Loan of Museum Photo Reproduction on Canvas
- Acknowledged sponsor of THREE workshops/programs of choice on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez (consistency note)
- Acknowledged sponsor of exhibition of choice on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez
Benefits: Same as above +
- Title Sponsor of 2025 Annual Fundraiser
- Title Sponsor of Members' Only Happy Hour Series
- Monthly social media acknowledgement and tagging
