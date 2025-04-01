VMHA Memberships: Roadhouse November 8

I ❤️ Valdez
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

$35 - $100 (Individual Annual Membership for Valdezians and Visitors)

Any amounts in excess of $35 helps us grow and better serve our whole community
$70 funds an I ❤️Valdez membership for distribution by other CSO
$100 funds an I ❤️Valdez membership AND one workshop registration

Benefits:

Digital Membership Card + 2 Guest Passes
Free Admission to Tuesday Nite History Talks
Monthly Calendar of Events Email
Inside View Quarterly Print Magazine via USPS
10% off in Museum Gift Shop
10% off Workshops and other Fee Based Programs
Recognition on ValdezMuseum.org
Annual Recognition in Inside View Print Magazine

Valdezan
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

FREE ADMISSION + Monthly Events Email FOR VALDEZ RESIDENTS ONLY

Prince William
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

FREE ADMISSION + Monthly Events Email for PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND COLLEGE Students Only

Pipeline Patron $150 - $300
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above +

Two Annual Memberships with Digital Cards
Six guest passes
NARM Membership (Great for Travelers and
1 60-Minute Guided Museum Tour
1 First Hour Museum Rental Free Per Year
Quarterly Mention in Inside View

Old Towner $350 - $500
$350

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above +

Invite Only Private Coffee in the Commons
Invite Only Coworking Hours
Advance Ticket Notice for Raffles, Paid Programming & Events
Public Acknowledgement in Earthquake Remembrance materials
Your Logo on ValdezMuseum.org
Annual acknowledgement and tagging of your business, organization, event or project on social media during month of your choice

Aviation Aficionado (Only 10)
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above + (excluding Earthquake Memorial materials)

1 Two-hour Museum Rental up to 24 people
Museum connected Visibility at Community Events
Three Hours Archival Visit/Research Appointment or Support
12 months Public Acknowledgement on-site at Museum
Quarterly Acknowledgement in Inside View print magazine

Goldrusher (Only 6)
$3,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above +
- 1 Three-hour Museum Rental up to 24 people
- 1 Old Town Van Tour for up to 10
- Six VIP Event tickets
- Logo Acknowledgement in Museum's monthly email newsletter
- Six social media features/acknowledgments
- On site acknowledgement at Annual Fundraiser
- Acknowledged sponsor of Goldrush Days Trivia on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez

Saucit (Only 3)
$5,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above +
- Use of the Pinzon Bar during event rental
- 1-Year Loan of Museum Photo Reproduction on Canvas
- Acknowledged sponsor of THREE workshops/programs of choice on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez (consistency note)
- Acknowledged sponsor of exhibition of choice on website, social media, quarterly print magazine including your logo or name on printed flyers distributed to 50 locations in and around Valdez

Naswik (Only 1)
$10,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Benefits: Same as above +
- Title Sponsor of 2025 Annual Fundraiser
- Title Sponsor of Members' Only Happy Hour Series
- Monthly social media acknowledgement and tagging

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing