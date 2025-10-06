VMM-364 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets for Marines and Sailors ranked E1-E5.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E1-E5.
Ticket for Marines and Sailors ranked E6-E9.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E6-E9.
Ticket for Marines and Sailors who are Officers.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor who are Officers.
Tickets for any additional guest that may be attending the event. Each Marine will be afforded one guest ticket at their respective rank. Any additional tickets will be at this price.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!