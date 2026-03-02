VMSPA Shop 2026

Date: April 24th

Time: 6:00pm

Place: VMS

Dust off your boots and come kick up some fun with Amber at our Boot Scootin’ Line Dance Class!

This lively, western-style dance session is perfect for anyone who wants to laugh, move, and learn some classic line dance steps—no experience or partner needed.

Amber will guide everyone step-by-step through some fun line dances to a selection of great country music.

Support our school, spend time with family &friends, and discover your new favorite dance move!!