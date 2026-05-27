Offered by

Valor North Austin PSO

About this shop

VNA PSO's Upper School Uniform Closet Adult M

White Polo Size Youth M
$5

Education Logo used good condition

0
PE Shorts Youth Small
$1

Used good condition

0
White Polo Size Youth M
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Gray PE Shirt Size Youth M
$1

used good condition

0
Navy PE Shorts Size Youth M
$1

Used Good condition

0
Navy Polo Size Youth L
$5

Good used condition

0
Navy Polo Size Youth L
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Navy Long Sleeve Polo Size Youth L
$5

Used good condition

0
Navy Polo Female Cut Size Youth L
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
White Female Fit Polo Size Youth L
$5

used good condition

0
Gray PE Shirt Size Youth L
$1

Used good condition

0
Navy PE shorts Size Youth L
$1

used good condition

0
Black PE Pants Size Youth L
$1

Used good condition

0
White Polo Size Youth XL
$5

used good condition

0
Navy Polo Female Cut Youth XL
$5

Used Good Condition

0
Navy Female Cut Polo Size Youth XL
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
White Female Cut Polo Size Youth XL
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Navy Long Sleeve YXL
$5

Used good condition

0
Navy Polo Size Youth XL
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Navy Polo Size Adult S
$5

used good condition

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!