Hosted by

American Legion Post 491 McHenry, IL

About this event

VNC Honor Flight Golf Outing Sponsorship/Donation

6912 Mason Hill Rd

Bull Valley, IL 60050, USA

Par Sponsor
$150

Par sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner and social media posts

Birdie Sponsor
$200

Birdie sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner, social media posts, and sign on the green

Eagle Sponsor
$250

Eagle sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner, social media, sign on the green, and sign on a tee box

Albatross Sponsor
$1,000

Albatross sponsorship will include a golf foursome, your name/logo on our banner, social media, sign on the green, sign on a tee box, and a special contest sponsorship (ie: longest putt, longest drive, etc)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!