VNC Honor Flight Golf Outing Sponsorship/Donation

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Par sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner and social media posts
Birdie sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner, social media posts, and sign on the green
Eagle sponsorship will include your name/logo on our banner, social media, sign on the green, and sign on a tee box
Albatross sponsorship will include a golf foursome, your name/logo on our banner, social media, sign on the green, sign on a tee box, and a special contest sponsorship (ie: longest putt, longest drive, etc)
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