Vocal Fusion Spring Ad and Sponsorship Form

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About this event
Name Listing in Program with Web Address or Phone
5"W x 3.875"H Ad in Program next to Singer Bio
*Must be secured through Vocal Fusion Member*
5"W x 3.875"H Ad in Program
5"W x 8"H Ad in Program
Full Page Ad in Program + Logo in Pre-Show Slide Show + Dedicated Social Media Post
Full Page Ad in Program + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + 2 Tickets with Early Access
Full Page Ad in Program + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + Logo in Advertising + 4 Tickets with Early Access
Premium Location Full Page Ad in Program + Logo on Cover + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + Logo in Advertising + Private Performance with a Select
Group from Vocal Fusion™ + 10 Tickets with Early Access
Half Page Ad in Program + Logo in Pre-Show Slide
Show + Social Media Post + 2 Tickets
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