Vocal Fusion

Hosted by

Vocal Fusion

About this event

Vocal Fusion Spring Ad and Sponsorship Form

Business Listing
$150

Name Listing in Program with Web Address or Phone

Singer Sponsor Ad
$175

5"W x 3.875"H Ad in Program next to Singer Bio
*Must be secured through Vocal Fusion Member*

Half Page Ad
$250

5"W x 3.875"H Ad in Program

Full Page Ad
$500

5"W x 8"H Ad in Program

A cappella Package
$750

Full Page Ad in Program + Logo in Pre-Show Slide Show + Dedicated Social Media Post

Beatbox Package
$1,500

Full Page Ad in Program + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + 2 Tickets with Early Access

Lyric Package
$3,000

Full Page Ad in Program + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + Logo in Advertising + 4 Tickets with Early Access

Fusion Package
$5,000

Premium Location Full Page Ad in Program + Logo on Cover + On-Stage Mention + Slide Show + Social Media Post + Logo in Advertising + Private Performance with a Select
Group from Vocal Fusion™ + 10 Tickets with Early Access

A Meal for 25 People (1 entree and atleast 1 side)
Free

Half Page Ad in Program + Logo in Pre-Show Slide
Show + Social Media Post + 2 Tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!