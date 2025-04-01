Vocal Performance Camp

Discover your voice and master singing, harmonizing, and performing in our dynamic Vocal Music Camp. You'll learn Disney and musical theater songs with some fun and easy choreography. Ages 8—18, Monday—Thursday, August 4—7, 1—5 pm. $55

Discover your voice and master singing, harmonizing, and performing in our dynamic Vocal Music Camp. You'll learn Disney and musical theater songs with some fun and easy choreography. Ages 8—18, Monday—Thursday, August 4—7, 1—5 pm. $55

More details...