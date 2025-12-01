North Shore Jewish Center (men's club)

Vodkas Latkes Pre-Purchase Raffle Tickets

1 Raffle Ticket
$3
5 Raffle Tickets
$10
10 Raffle Tickets
$18
25 Raffle Tickets
$36
#1. Kosher Shoprite Basket (value: $60)
Hanukkah Items: Dreidels, Hanukkah Candles, 2 Boxes of Latke Mix. Passover Items (Kosher for Passover): 2 Boxes of Matzo Ball Mix, Chicken Broth, Jar of Borscht, Marshmallow Twists. Anytime: Kasha, Chocolate Tea Biscuits, Chocolate Rugelach

#2. Jewish Art Museum Day in NYC (value $170)
4 General Admission Tickets to The Jewish Museum,1 Gift Card for $75 to Hummus Kitchen

#3. Adventure Seeker (value $350)
3 Ticket Vouchers for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park, 3 print-and-play online escape rooms from Challenge Escape Rooms, 2 Admission Tickets to Adventureland

#4. Hofstra Tickets for Basketball Game (value $50)
2 Premium-Seat Tickets for Men's Basketball v. Quinnipiac Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 1pm at Hofstra

#5. Whiskey Barrel Bounty (value $90)
1 Bottle of High West Bourbon, 1 Bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey, 1 Bottle of Chivas Regal 12 Scotch

#6. Little Farmer's Fun (value $275)
2 Tickets to White Post Farms including 1 Pony Ride & admission to Dinosaur Adventure, 4 Tickets to Harbes Barnyard Adventure including Pig Race, Hayride tour & all games/play equipment

#7. Ultimate Car Care Basket (value $180)
$105 Gift Certificate to Ultimate Express Car Wash, $25 Gift Card for Platinum Full-Service Wash at All Island Car Wash, Misc Car Care Items: Heavy duty cleaning wipes, Windshield wiper fluid, Tire plug kit, Three air fresheners, Microfiber wash sponge, Microfiber wash mitt

#8. Comedy Lover (value $185)
6 Tickets to a Show up to $125 at West Side Comedy Club in Manhattan, 4 Tickets to Improv Show in Port Jeff (age 16+ only)

#9. Healthy Start Bundle (value $275)
Gift Certificate for 3 Private Training Sessions at Fitness 4 You, Cookbook by Williams- Sonoma “One Pot: Food Made Fast”, Cookbook “Delicious Suppers: Recipes to end your day in the perfect way”

#10. NYC Performing Arts Theatre Spotlight (value $400)
2 Tickets to a Mainstage Concert at Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, 2 Tickets to The Joyce (dance & ballet theater), $75 Gift Card to Hummus Kitchen

#11. Pizza & Wine Night (value $100)
1 Bottle of Wine Custom Engraved with NSJC, Sisterhood & Men's Club Logos, 1 Bottle of Zmora Cabernet, 1 Bottle of Tabor Sparkling Moscato, Pizza Grill Kit & Grilling Gloves, Diced Tomato Sauce, Garlic & Dried Herbs

#12. Signed Jets Football Memorabilia (value $100)
Replica lithographed framed photo featuring NY Jets Wide Receiver, Garrett Wilson with signature. This photo comes with a hologram authentication decal and is an official licensed product by the NFL. Not sold in stores.

#13. Long Island History Buff (value $210)
1-Year Family Membership to Long Island Museum & Book, 4 Tickets to The Whaling Museum, 4 Tickets to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

#14. Hamptons Day (value $300)
2 Tickets to a Show at Hampton Theatre Company, 1-year Dual Membership for 2, including members-only events & discounts at Parrish Art Museum

#15. Elvis Fan (value $80)
2 Tickets to Elvis Birthday Bash Tribute Show on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 3PM

#16. LI Theater Lover (value $350)
2 Main Stage Tickets at CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, 2 Tickets to Hardscrabbler Theater in Farmingdale, Show Tickets at Engeman Theater in Northport

#17. Fiesta Night (value $75)
1 Bottle Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila, 1 Bottle Lobos Reposado Tequila, Bag of Tortilla Chips, Jar of Pinapple Salsa

