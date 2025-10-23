VOICE Basket Bingo & Lunch - Admission & Raffle Tickets

About this event
Price of admission includes bingo & lunch. Basket and special raffle auctions will be available for purchase.
Purchase an additional bingo packet. This does not include special bingos.
Basket auction tickets purchased on this site will be given upon entry to bingo,
In Butler County, the Small Games of Chance license requires that only debit cards can be used for online games of chance tickets.
Basket auction tickets purchased on this site will be given upon entry to bingo
50/50 tickets purchased on this site will be given upon entry to bingo
50/50 tickets purchased on this site will be given upon entry to bingo
This raffle will include higher ticket items.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!