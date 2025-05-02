Voices For Children Of Okeechobee And The Treasure Coast Inc's Merch

Keep your drink cool—and your heart warm.

Show your support for the children of Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast with this custom koozie. Whether you're at a family BBQ, community event, or just relaxing at home, this koozie is a simple, everyday way to stand up for a child in need.

Details:

Durable, collapsible foam

Fits most standard cans and bottles

Features the Voices for Children logo

Easy to stash in bags, coolers, or glove boxes

Your purchase helps us provide emergency essentials, advocacy, and life-changing support for vulnerable children in our community. Every koozie funds hope.

🛒 $5 each

All proceeds directly support local children through Voices for Children.