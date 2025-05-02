Voices For Children Of Okeechobee And The Treasure Coast Inc's Merch

2024 COMMEMORATIVE TSHIRT
$10

A VERY COOL PIECE OF VOICES HISTORY! LIMITED SUPPLY

Koozie item
Koozie
$5

Keep your drink cool—and your heart warm.

Show your support for the children of Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast with this custom koozie. Whether you're at a family BBQ, community event, or just relaxing at home, this koozie is a simple, everyday way to stand up for a child in need.

Details:

  • Durable, collapsible foam
  • Fits most standard cans and bottles
  • Features the Voices for Children logo
  • Easy to stash in bags, coolers, or glove boxes

Your purchase helps us provide emergency essentials, advocacy, and life-changing support for vulnerable children in our community. Every koozie funds hope.

🛒 $5 each
All proceeds directly support local children through Voices for Children.

2025 COMMEMORATIVE TSHIRT
$25

Limited edition 2025 St Lucie Mets home run heroes T shirt. kids.

KEYCAHIN AND LIP BALM COMBO
$10

Keep your lip balm handy with this cool, stylish neoprene lip balm holder attaches right to your keys so you have moisture at your fingertips. Perfect for the Florida heat

AIR FRESHENER KIT
$10

Show your support and let your car smell amazing! available in limited. in limited quantities.

Oak Moss and Amber.

Pumpkin and cranberries

White sage and sea salt.

BASEBALL CAP
$15

Traditional Trucker style baseball cap.

Available in black, Blue, Red, Neon Orange,

2025 HOMERUN HEROES 40 OZ
$35

Show your support with. this 2025 commemorative home run heroes. 40 ounce Stanley style Tumblr.

SNACK PACK
$3

FUN SNACK PACK IN A REUSABLE CASE

