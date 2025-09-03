Lily Haven

Hosted by

Lily Haven

About this event

Voices in Bloom - Prosecution Event

9500 W Dodge Rd ste 100

Omaha, NE 68114, USA

General Admission
$35

Grants entry to the event with appetizers & drinks.

Seedling Sponsorship
$500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 event tickets, your logo in our event program, and a social media announcement.

Sprout Sponsorship
$1,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 event tickets, your logo in our event program, a social media and website announcement, and your name/logo posted and mentioned at the event.

Blossom Sponsorship
$5,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 16 event tickets, your logo in our event program, a social media and website announcement, and your name/logo posted and mentioned at the event as our main sponsor.

Add a donation for Lily Haven

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!