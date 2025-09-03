Voices in Bloom - Prosecution Event

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with appetizers & drinks.
6 left!
Includes 8 event tickets, your logo in our event program, and a social media announcement.
6 left!
Includes 8 event tickets, your logo in our event program, a social media and website announcement, and your name/logo posted and mentioned at the event.
3 left!
Includes 16 event tickets, your logo in our event program, a social media and website announcement, and your name/logo posted and mentioned at the event as our main sponsor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!