Mountain Mediation

Hosted by

Mountain Mediation

About this event

Voices in Harmony 2026

2417 W High Mountain Rd

Park City, UT 84098, USA

Voices in Harmony Ticket
$100

Your ticket to an evening filled with good food, drinks, and company!

Opportunity Drawing Ticket
$25

1 ticket for our exclusive opportunity drawing. See event description for drawing offerings and restrictions.

5 Opportunity Drawing Tickets
$100

Buy in bulk and save - 5 drawing tickets for the price of 4! See event description for drawing offerings and restrictions.

SPONSORSHIP - Champion of Community Harmony
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This top sponsorship level includes top tier naming/logo on all event messaging and 10 tickets to the event

SPONSORSHIP- Bridge Buildeer
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This sponsorship level includes 2nd tier naming/logo on all event messaging and 5 tickets to the event

SPONSORSHIP - Seeder of Peace
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes name/logo in program and 2 tickets to the event

Add a donation for Mountain Mediation

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