Voices in Harmony 2026

About this event
Your ticket to an evening filled with good food, drinks, and company!
1 ticket for our exclusive opportunity drawing. See event description for drawing offerings and restrictions.
Buy in bulk and save - 5 drawing tickets for the price of 4! See event description for drawing offerings and restrictions.
This top sponsorship level includes top tier naming/logo on all event messaging and 10 tickets to the event
This sponsorship level includes 2nd tier naming/logo on all event messaging and 5 tickets to the event
This sponsorship includes name/logo in program and 2 tickets to the event
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