Voices in Motion Gala

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Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
To be shipped to the winning bidder within 15 days
of payment.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Features a hand signed jersey or a hand signed helmet from a Cowboys legend. Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Commissioned 14" fine art portrait.
Starting bid
Autographed former NFL player cards from Jeff Lageman, Marty Lyons, and Ernest Givens.
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