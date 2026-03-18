Herrera Dance Project
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Herrera Dance Project

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Herrera Dance Project

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Voices in Motion Gala

Taylor Swift Hand Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Taylor Swift Hand Signed Acoustic Guitar
$1,000

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

To be shipped to the winning bidder within 15 days

of payment.

Nolan Ryan Hand Signed 300th Career Win Ticket item
Nolan Ryan Hand Signed 300th Career Win Ticket
$500

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

Bob Lilly Hand Signed Jersey item
Bob Lilly Hand Signed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

Cowboys Legends Super Mystery Box item
Cowboys Legends Super Mystery Box
$200

Starting bid

Features a hand signed jersey or a hand signed helmet from a Cowboys legend. Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

Randy White Hand Signed Jersey item
Randy White Hand Signed Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

Davind Ankrum Hand Signed Star Wars Script Cover Page item
Davind Ankrum Hand Signed Star Wars Script Cover Page item
Davind Ankrum Hand Signed Star Wars Script Cover Page
$150

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

David Ankrum (Star Wars) 1977 Signed Topps Card item
David Ankrum (Star Wars) 1977 Signed Topps Card item
David Ankrum (Star Wars) 1977 Signed Topps Card
$150

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.

Park Hill Fine Art Portraits item
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits item
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits
$100

Starting bid

Commissioned 14" fine art portrait.

3 Autographed Former NFL Player Sports Cards item
3 Autographed Former NFL Player Sports Cards item
3 Autographed Former NFL Player Sports Cards item
3 Autographed Former NFL Player Sports Cards
$25

Starting bid

Autographed former NFL player cards from Jeff Lageman, Marty Lyons, and Ernest Givens.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!