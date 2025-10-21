VOICES: MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH ROUNDTABLE

Early Bird - General admission
$55
Early bird access to VOICES live sessions.

General admission
$70

General admission to VOICES live sessions.

Cohort Admission (5 Tickets)
$220

Access to VOICES live sessions for five attendees.

Cohort Admission (10 Tickets)
$440

Access to VOICES live sessions for 10 attendees.

Sponsor
$500

Access to VOICES Live sessions (two tickets) and for-profit learning presentation (5 minutes). Must submit presentation details using the speaker form.


We have an online organic reach of at least 10,000 as leaders in our community where we will elevate your brand. Your logo will be added to digital promotions and featured at least three times in advance of the event.


Sponsorships are tax deductible, EIN 99-2900857.

Community Programs Donation
$35

Help us deploy maternal mental community health workers to offer resources in communities. Contributions will be put to immediate use to contract with public health and birthing colleagues.

$

