Voices of Muslims, Inc

Hosted by

Voices of Muslims, Inc

About this event

Voices of Muslims: The Momentum Gala

2255 Pleasant Hill Rd

Duluth, GA 30096, USA

General Admission Individual
$100

Pricing increases after 5 PM on April 5, 2026

General Admission Student
$50

Valid student ID required

DIAMOND Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 tickets to event; 2 minute speaking opportunity; co-branding on slide show; Full page color ad in e-program; 8 social media posts; pre-function informational table; logo on event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink

PLATINUM Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; full page color ad in e-program; six social media posts; mention on stage at event; pre-function informational table; logo on event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink

GOLD Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; ½ page color ad in eprogram;

five social media posts; mention on stage at event; logo on

event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink

SILVER Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; 1/4 color ad in e-program;

Four social media posts; pre-function, logo on website

BRONZE (Non-Profit) Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; two social media

posts; pre-function informational table, logo on website

HOST Committee
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Member of the Officials Welcoming Committee; Recognition on Banner & Slide Show; 2 tickets at the Officials Table; 2 tickets for sponsored guests; VIP Social Hour Access & Management; Oversee comfort of assigned guest tables

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!