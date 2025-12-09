Voices of Muslims: The Momentum Gala

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About this event
Pricing increases after 5 PM on April 5, 2026
Valid student ID required
5 tickets to event; 2 minute speaking opportunity; co-branding on slide show; Full page color ad in e-program; 8 social media posts; pre-function informational table; logo on event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink
4 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; full page color ad in e-program; six social media posts; mention on stage at event; pre-function informational table; logo on event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink
3 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; ½ page color ad in eprogram;
five social media posts; mention on stage at event; logo on
event presentation slide; logo on website with hyperlink
2 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; 1/4 color ad in e-program;
Four social media posts; pre-function, logo on website
2 tickets to event; co-branding on slide show; two social media
posts; pre-function informational table, logo on website
Member of the Officials Welcoming Committee; Recognition on Banner & Slide Show; 2 tickets at the Officials Table; 2 tickets for sponsored guests; VIP Social Hour Access & Management; Oversee comfort of assigned guest tables
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