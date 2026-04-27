Voices of Victory: Every Life A Song with Josiah Presley

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About this event
(Available until October 6, 2026) Lock in your spot early and save $15!
(Purchased after October 6, 2026) Standard admission to the evening's events.
The ultimate event experience for those looking to make the most of their evening. Limited availability.
Our highest level of organizational support, offering maximum event exposure and full VIP perks for your entire group.
Excellent visibility and reserved seating for your team or group.
The perfect option for a group or family wanting to ensure they are seated together.
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