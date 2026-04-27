Voices of Victory: Every Life A Song with Josiah Presley

The ultimate event experience for those looking to make the most of their evening. Limited availability.

Meet & Greet: Exclusive access to an intimate Meet & Greet session with our guest speaker, Josiah Presley from 6:30 pm - 7 pm, and light refreshments

Premium Seating: Enjoy the absolute best seats in the house with prime viewing for the entire banquet program.

Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience.