Westside Pregnancy Center

Hosted by

Westside Pregnancy Center

About this event

Voices of Victory: Every Life A Song with Josiah Presley

6701 Westside Dr

El Paso, TX 79932, USA

Advanced Ticket
$35

(Available until October 6, 2026) Lock in your spot early and save $15!

  • Full Program Admission: Access to the complete evening banquet and keynote presentations.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience.
General Admission Ticket
$50

(Purchased after October 6, 2026) Standard admission to the evening's events.

  • Full Program Admission: Access to the complete evening banquet and keynote presentations.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience.
VIP Guest Package
$125

The ultimate event experience for those looking to make the most of their evening. Limited availability.

  • Meet & Greet: Exclusive access to an intimate Meet & Greet session with our guest speaker, Josiah Presley from 6:30 pm - 7 pm, and light refreshments
  • Premium Seating: Enjoy the absolute best seats in the house with prime viewing for the entire banquet program.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience.
Legacy of Life Sponsorship
$1,000

Our highest level of organizational support, offering maximum event exposure and full VIP perks for your entire group.

  • Premium Table: Reserved premium seating for 10 guests.
  • VIP Access: Meet & Greet passes for all 10 guests to meet Josiah Presley from 6:30 pm - 7 pm.
  • Half-Page Program Ad: A dedicated, half-page advertisement featuring your logo and organization's information in the event program.
  • Podium Recognition: Verbal acknowledgement during the live program.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience for all guests.
Champion for Families Sponsorship
$750

Excellent visibility and reserved seating for your team or group.

  • Reserved Table: Dedicated seating for 10 guests.
  • Program Ad: Quarter page advertisement in our program featuring your logo
  • Podium Recognition: Verbal acknowledgement during the live program.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience for all guests.
Hope Sustainer Sponsorship
$500

The perfect option for a group or family wanting to ensure they are seated together.

  • Reserved Table: Dedicated seating for 10 guests.
  • Program Listing: Name or organization acknowledgement in the event program.
  • Dinner Included: A fully catered dining experience for all guests.
Add a donation for Westside Pregnancy Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!