A gift certificate for two for a sound bath at the Integratron in Joshua Tree CA https://www.integratron.com/
Signed book - Art Car World by Harrod Blank. Autographed photo of Killer Klown. When Harrod Blank realized that his ’65 VW Beetle could be treated as a canvas, the result was his first Art Car, Oh My God! Painted in like a beach ball, (with a bumper of plastic fruit & rubber chickens, a chalkboard on back and a TV on the roof) the car became the catalyst for his remarkable career. Harrod Blank is also known for his role of playing 7 Killer Klowns in the cult horror film “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”
Stan Lee gift bag of misc. stuff - - will include at least one signed item.
Apex Protection Project Wolf Hike for 1 (additional people can join by booking online)
Feeling their gentle energy, their true nature, connecting on a level you never thought possible… Only then can you begin to truly understand how beautiful these creatures are and how important it is we protect them. A world without the wolf would be an incredible tragedy.
