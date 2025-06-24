Signed book - Art Car World by Harrod Blank. Autographed photo of Killer Klown. When Harrod Blank realized that his ’65 VW Beetle could be treated as a canvas, the result was his first Art Car, Oh My God! Painted in like a beach ball, (with a bumper of plastic fruit & rubber chickens, a chalkboard on back and a TV on the roof) the car became the catalyst for his remarkable career. Harrod Blank is also known for his role of playing 7 Killer Klowns in the cult horror film “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”