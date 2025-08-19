Free admission to the Voices Rising: Youth Mental Health & Arts Summit on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the Jessie Turner Health & Fitness Community Center in Fontana, CA.





Includes access to all summit sessions, panels, and performances. Doors open at 12:00 PM, program begins promptly at 12:15 PM. Free parking and lunch provided. Hosted by Uplifting Arts Academy, co-sponsored by the City of Fontana, Beyond and iHeartRadio, in collaboration with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and Beyond.