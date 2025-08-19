Free admission to the Voices Rising: Youth Mental Health & Arts Summit on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the Jessie Turner Health & Fitness Community Center in Fontana, CA.
Includes access to all summit sessions, panels, and performances. Doors open at 12:00 PM, program begins promptly at 12:15 PM. Free parking and lunch provided. Hosted by Uplifting Arts Academy, co-sponsored by the City of Fontana, Beyond and iHeartRadio, in collaboration with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and Beyond.
This free ticket is for parents, guardians, mentors, and community members who accompany youth and play a vital role in their growth. Your presence helps create a safe, supportive, and empowering environment where children and teens can thrive. Includes access to permitted summit sessions, panels, and performances. Doors open at 12:00 PM, program begins promptly at 12:15 PM.
This complimentary ticket is reserved for elected and appointed officials, media representatives, and donors who champion the well-being of youth and families in our community. Your presence highlights the shared commitment to addressing mental health, fostering resilience, and celebrating the arts. Includes access to all summit sessions, panels, and performances. Doors open at 12:00 PM, program begins promptly at 12:15 PM. Free parking and lunch provided.
Want to go beyond attending—or support even if you can’t be there in person? By choosing this ticket, you’re making a tax-deductible donation to help cover costs for the Voices Rising: Youth Mental Health & Arts Summit and future youth programs at Uplifting Arts Academy. Your gift directly supports meals, mental health resources, and hands-on arts experiences for children and families.
💙 Suggested donation: $50
(You can also give more or less—every gift makes an impact.)
