Voice Unhidden Inc

Hosted by

Voice Unhidden Inc

About this event

Voices Unhidden Community Night- Breaking the Silence on Digital Violence

208 W High St

Elkton, MD 21921, USA

General Admission
Free

Free Community Admission

This is a free community educational event hosted by Voices Unhidden. Registration helps us estimate attendance, prepare seating and materials, and keep attendees updated with event information as details are finalized.

Donations are optional but greatly appreciated and help support advocacy, education, outreach, and victim-support initiatives through Voices Unhidden.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!