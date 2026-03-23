Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church

Hosted by

Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church

About this event

Volley for a Cause

51 Paramus Rd

Paramus, NJ 07652, USA

Team Registration
$225

Registration includes general admission, tournament play, and team T-shirts for up to 7 players + 1 coach. T-shirt sizes must be submitted at registration by April 6th to guarantee sizing; late registrations are welcome, but sizes are not guaranteed.

Sponsor for a Cause
$300

Become a Volley for a Cause sponsor! For $300, your name or business will be proudly printed on the back of our team T-shirts, showing your support for pediatric cancer initiatives and our community youth.


T-shirt sponsor deadline is April 6th to guarantee your placement on event shirts. Sponsors are still warmly welcomed after this date; while T-shirt placement cannot be guaranteed after April 6th, you will be recognized and appreciated on the day of the event.

Donate for a Cause
Pay what you can

Can’t make it to the event? You can still make a difference! Donate today and help us support pediatric cancer initiatives and our community youth. Every dollar counts.

General Admission
$5

All spectators require an entrance ticket. Beat the line and buy ahead!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!