Become a Volley for a Cause sponsor! For $300, your name or business will be proudly printed on the back of our team T-shirts, showing your support for pediatric cancer initiatives and our community youth.





T-shirt sponsor deadline is April 6th to guarantee your placement on event shirts. Sponsors are still warmly welcomed after this date; while T-shirt placement cannot be guaranteed after April 6th, you will be recognized and appreciated on the day of the event.