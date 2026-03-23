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About this event
Registration includes general admission, tournament play, and team T-shirts for up to 7 players + 1 coach. T-shirt sizes must be submitted at registration by April 6th to guarantee sizing; late registrations are welcome, but sizes are not guaranteed.
Become a Volley for a Cause sponsor! For $300, your name or business will be proudly printed on the back of our team T-shirts, showing your support for pediatric cancer initiatives and our community youth.
T-shirt sponsor deadline is April 6th to guarantee your placement on event shirts. Sponsors are still warmly welcomed after this date; while T-shirt placement cannot be guaranteed after April 6th, you will be recognized and appreciated on the day of the event.
Can’t make it to the event? You can still make a difference! Donate today and help us support pediatric cancer initiatives and our community youth. Every dollar counts.
All spectators require an entrance ticket. Beat the line and buy ahead!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!