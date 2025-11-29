K2 Globe Athlete

2025-11 Volleyball Skill Clinic with Manami Kojima

1005 Commerce Ct

Bensenville, IL 60106, USA

Volleyball Clinic November 26 (Wed) 11:00-12:30pm
$40

COED Youth (11U-14U)

*LOCATION CHANGED TO BENSENVILLE PARK DISTRICT 1000 W Wood Ave, Bensenville, IL 60106

Volleyball Clinic November 26 (Wed) 1:30-3:00pm
$40

COED High School (15U-18U)

*LOCATION CHANGED TO BENSENVILLE PARK DISTRICT 1000 W Wood Ave, Bensenville, IL 60106

Nov 26th Waitlist - APPROVED
$40

Nov 29th Waitlist - APPROVED
$40

Volleyball Clinic November 29 (Sat) 3:00-4:30 pm
$40

COED Youth (11U-14U)

Volleyball Clinic November 29 (Sat) 5:00-6:30 pm
$40

COED High School (15U-18U)

Volleyball Clinic November 30 (Sun) 10:00-11:30 am
$40

COED Youth (11U-14U)

Volleyball Clinic November 30 (Sun) 12:30-2:00 pm
$40

COED High School (15U-18U)

