Volunteer With Mommy Break Inc.

Mommy Break Inc. exists to support mothers through care, community, and practical resources. Volunteers help us show up consistently for moms during life’s most demanding seasons. Whether you have a few hours or want to serve regularly, there is a place for you.





Volunteer Opportunities

1. Event Day Support

Description:

Assist during Mommy Break events, workshops, and community gatherings. Tasks may include setup, greeting guests, check-in, refreshments, and cleanup.

Time Commitment:

Occasional, event-based

Best For:

Friendly, dependable, community-minded volunteers

2. Administrative & Office Support

Description:

Help behind the scenes with organizing materials, assembling packets, preparing mailings, data entry, and light administrative tasks.

Time Commitment:

Flexible, weekday availability preferred

Best For:

Detail-oriented, organized volunteers

3. Outreach & Community Engagement

Description:

Support Mommy Break by helping distribute flyers, sharing information at community locations, assisting with sponsorship drop-offs, or representing Mommy Break at outreach events.

Time Commitment:

Flexible

Best For:

Outgoing volunteers who enjoy connecting with others

4. Social Media & Content Support

Description:

Assist with posting content, engagement, graphics, event promotion, or helping manage Mommy Break’s online presence.

Time Commitment:

Remote, flexible

Best For:

Creative volunteers or students seeking experience

5. Special Skills Volunteer

Description:

Use your professional skills to support Mommy Break. Examples include graphic design, photography, videography, grant research, writing, marketing, legal, accounting, or event planning.

Time Commitment:

Project-based

Best For:

Professionals or skilled volunteers wanting to give back

6. Bereavement & Care Support Team

Description:

Assist with care initiatives such as preparing sympathy packages, coordinating floral donations, or supporting families during times of loss.

Time Commitment:

As needed

Best For:

Compassionate, dependable volunteers