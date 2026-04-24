NC Fossil Fest Volunteers

About this event
Help with setup, decorations, signage, and getting festival grounds ready before the big weekend. access to all main activities.
Welcome visitors, answer questions, and provide directions and schedules
Assist in the beverage area and help keep things running smoothly.
Support museum gift shop operations and assist shoppers.
Help with children’s games, crafts, and family activities
Guide traffic, assist guests with parking, and help keep arrivals organized.
Assist with fossil-themed activities, exhibits, and educational experiences
Help with silent auction displays, bids, and guest assistance
Support hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.
Help with race check-in, water stations, route guidance, and cheering on participants.
Keep festival areas clean, welcoming, and guest-ready throughout the event.
Volunteer opportunities designed for motivated teen helpers
Help care for and support our volunteers throughout the event.
Assist with cleanup, breakdown, and wrapping up a successful weekend.
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