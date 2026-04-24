Aurora Fossil Museum Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Aurora Fossil Museum Foundation Inc

About this event

NC Fossil Fest Volunteers

400 Main St

Aurora, NC 27806, USA

Pre-Fest Crew
Free

Help with setup, decorations, signage, and getting festival grounds ready before the big weekend. access to all main activities.

Info Crew
Free

Welcome visitors, answer questions, and provide directions and schedules

Brew Zone Crew
Free

Assist in the beverage area and help keep things running smoothly.

Gift Shop Crew
Free

Support museum gift shop operations and assist shoppers.

Kid Zone Crew
Free

Help with children’s games, crafts, and family activities

Parking Crew
Free

Guide traffic, assist guests with parking, and help keep arrivals organized.

Paleo Crew
Free

Assist with fossil-themed activities, exhibits, and educational experiences

Auction Crew
Free

Help with silent auction displays, bids, and guest assistance

STEAM Crew
Free

Support hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

5K Crew
Free

Help with race check-in, water stations, route guidance, and cheering on participants.

Tidy Crew
Free

Keep festival areas clean, welcoming, and guest-ready throughout the event.

Teen Crew
Free

Volunteer opportunities designed for motivated teen helpers

Appreciation Crew
Free

Help care for and support our volunteers throughout the event.

Post-Fest Crew
Free

Assist with cleanup, breakdown, and wrapping up a successful weekend.

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