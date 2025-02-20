Volunteer Applications-2025

Please read these details. Once you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the Camp JOY Board at the next monthly meeting. A board member will follow up with you once a decision has been made. All volunteers must be willing to sign for and pass a background check. Once your application has been submitted, you will receive an email containing our Statement of Faith, Requirements, Regulations, Statues, and Character Expectations. Upon acceptance as a volunteer, you must sign a statement of acknowledgment to abide by these rules, regulations, statutes, character expectations, & agree with our statement of faith.

Please read these details. Once you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the Camp JOY Board at the next monthly meeting. A board member will follow up with you once a decision has been made. All volunteers must be willing to sign for and pass a background check. Once your application has been submitted, you will receive an email containing our Statement of Faith, Requirements, Regulations, Statues, and Character Expectations. Upon acceptance as a volunteer, you must sign a statement of acknowledgment to abide by these rules, regulations, statutes, character expectations, & agree with our statement of faith.

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