Volunteer Applications-2026

Please read these details. Once you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the Camp JOY Board at the next monthly meeting. A board member will follow up with you once a decision has been made. All volunteers must be willing to sign for and pass a background check.

All volunteers will be required to complete a training course through Ministry Safe for children's safety. Once your application has been accepted, you will receive an email containing our Statement of Faith, Requirements, Regulations, Statues, and Character Expectations. Upon acceptance as a volunteer, you must sign a statement of acknowledgment to abide by these rules, regulations, statutes, character expectations, & agree with our statement of faith.