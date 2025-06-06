Volunteer Appreciation Night at Boondocks

Join us for Volunteer Appreciation Night! You're invited + significant others welcome. No general +1s, please.
📍 Meet at 5:30pm in the Aspen Event Room
🍕 Pizza served by 6:00pm
🎮 Stay & play as long as you’d like — no time limit!
What’s included:
🎮 40 Arcade Chips
🎢 2 Attraction Passes (Laser Tag, Bowling, Mini Golf, XD Dark Ride, Go-Karts, Bumper Boats, Ropes Course)
🍕 3 Slices of Pizza + Bottomless Soda
Come ready to play, eat, and celebrate — we can’t wait to see you!
Join us for Volunteer Appreciation Night! You're invited + significant others welcome. No general +1s, please.
📍 Meet at 5:30pm in the Aspen Event Room
🍕 Pizza served by 6:00pm
🎮 Stay & play as long as you’d like — no time limit!
What’s included:
🎮 40 Arcade Chips
🎢 2 Attraction Passes (Laser Tag, Bowling, Mini Golf, XD Dark Ride, Go-Karts, Bumper Boats, Ropes Course)
🍕 3 Slices of Pizza + Bottomless Soda
Come ready to play, eat, and celebrate — we can’t wait to see you!