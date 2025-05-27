Volunteer Appreciation Work Weekend (Pre-Samhain)

We want to make Work Weekends enjoyable for everyone. If you'd like to volunteer, please register AND contact Wade Mueller (715) 574-5288 or text Quill (612) 383-9741 to ensure space and plan accordingly. To make our meals even more delicious, let us know what kind of dish you'd love to see served – we'll do our best to accommodate your suggestions!

We want to make Work Weekends enjoyable for everyone. If you'd like to volunteer, please register AND contact Wade Mueller (715) 574-5288 or text Quill (612) 383-9741 to ensure space and plan accordingly. To make our meals even more delicious, let us know what kind of dish you'd love to see served – we'll do our best to accommodate your suggestions!

More details...