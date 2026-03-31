Volunteer at CulpeperFest 2026

Friday - Support the flow of activity inside the venue by assisting performers on and off the stage, coordinating with sound support, and serving as the emcee to share announcements and keep attendees informed about what is happening and when. When performances are not taking place, volunteers will assist vendors as needed and help make general event announcements. This role is ideal for someone comfortable speaking to a crowd, staying organized, and helping keep the indoor portion of CulpeperFest running smoothly.