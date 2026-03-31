Volunteer at CulpeperFest 2026

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Thursday - Help unload trailers and vehicles, measure vendor spaces, and set up collapsible tables. This task involves physical activity and being on your feet for an extended period of time.
Thursday - Help unload trailers and vehicles, measure vendor spaces, and set up collapsible tables. This task involves physical activity and being on your feet for an extended period of time.
Thursday - Help prepare the parking site for a smooth arrival experience by assisting with parking setup before CulpeperFest. Volunteers will put up parking and directional signage, help mark and organize parking areas in designated fields or lots, and support event staff with establishing traffic flow and pedestrian paths. This role involves outdoor work and light physical activity and is essential to helping guests arrive safely and easily.
Friday - Check in vendors as they arrive and direct them to their assigned spaces. This role involves standing for an extended period of time and offers a great opportunity to connect with local businesses.
Friday - Check in vendors as they arrive and direct them to their assigned spaces. This role involves standing for an extended period of time and offers a great opportunity to connect with local businesses.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Support the flow of activity inside the venue by assisting performers on and off the stage, coordinating with sound support, and serving as the emcee to share announcements and keep attendees informed about what is happening and when. When performances are not taking place, volunteers will assist vendors as needed and help make general event announcements. This role is ideal for someone comfortable speaking to a crowd, staying organized, and helping keep the indoor portion of CulpeperFest running smoothly.
Friday - Support the flow of activity inside the venue by assisting performers on and off the stage, coordinating with sound support, and serving as the emcee to share announcements and keep attendees informed about what is happening and when. When performances are not taking place, volunteers will assist vendors as needed and help make general event announcements. This role is ideal for someone comfortable speaking to a crowd, staying organized, and helping keep the indoor portion of CulpeperFest running smoothly.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Help vendors find their spaces, assist attendees with questions, and check on vendor needs inside the venue. The task may involve standing for an extended period of time.
Friday - Assisting Vendors with unloading their vehicles and setting up their booths! This may include lifting items of various weights and putting them into a shopping cart. Then, pushing a full shopping cart from the vendor drop off to the vendor's assigned location.
Friday - Assisting Vendors with unloading their vehicles and setting up their booths! This may include lifting items of various weights and putting them into a shopping cart. Then, pushing a full shopping cart from the vendor drop off to the vendor's assigned location.
Friday - Ensure vendors know where the vendor parking area is and prevent them from being blocked in non-parking areas. The task primarily involves standing for an extended period of time
Friday - Ensure vendors know where the vendor parking area is and prevent them from being blocked in non-parking areas. The task primarily involves standing for an extended period of time
Friday - Assist attendees by directing them to parking spots in an organized manner. This role is outdoors in a grassy field and requires standing for extended periods. Adults only. Sturdy, weather-appropriate footwear recommended.
Friday - Assist attendees by directing them to parking spots in an organized manner. This role is outdoors in a grassy field and requires standing for extended periods. Adults only. Sturdy, weather-appropriate footwear recommended.
Friday - Support the stage manager and sound crew with band transitions and other tasks as needed. This role may involve physical activity and standing for long periods, though a chair will be provided.
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