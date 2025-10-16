Volunteer at Fort Union

Sign up to be contacted about volunteer opportunities at Fort Union--driving carts for visitors at events and greeting at the welcome tent are common tasks. You can subscribe more than one volunteer at a time.
We are always looking for Living Historians to participate in events at Fort Union! If you are interested in learning more about local history, or sharing your knowledge with visitors, select this option. You can subscribe more than one volunteer at a time.
Interested in joining the Board of the Fort Union Association? We hold monthly meetings where we discuss fundraising goals, plan events and activities with Fort Union, and work together to support our National Park. You can subscribe more than one volunteer at a time.
