Volunteer at Lake Woodruff NWR Try Fishing Day

Arrive at 7:00am. Assist with loading/unloading, carrying, and setting up tents, tables, chairs, and supplies. Requires ability to lift 10lbs or more. (2 hour shift from 0700 to 0900)
Welcome Station (Volunteer)
Free
Welcome and check in guests. Hand out goodie bags and raffle entries. You will be sitting under a tent with partial shade. Need to be able to sit or stand in outdoor Florida temperatures. (2 hour shifts starting at 8:30am)
Spanish Speaker (Volunteer)
Free
Spanish speaker (native or second language/conversational). Assist guests with any questions and provide an overview of the event activities. (Available for the entire event from 9am to 12pm)
Clean Up and Pack Up (Volunteer)
Free
Clean up, pack up, carry, load, and unload all tents, tables, supplies, trash, recycling, and help exhibitors with tear down. Requires ability sit lift, bend and carry 10lbs or more. (Shift is 11:45am to 2pm. Unlimited number of volunteers needed).
Signs & Parking Crew (Volunteer)
Free
Arrive at 7:30am to pick up signs and place them along the roads leading to the event parking areas. Volunteers will then take a place along the road to direct guests as they pass along the road. Please bring a folding chair and sun protection. Shift is 0730 to 0930am.
Fishing Basics Support (Volunteer)
Free
Support guests visiting the Fishing Basics instruction area. Help bait hooks, rig lines, and assist visitors after they have caught a fish.
