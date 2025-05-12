Volunteer at Lake Woodruff NWR Try Fishing Day

Arrive at 7:30am to pick up signs and place them along the roads leading to the event parking areas. Volunteers will then take a place along the road to direct guests as they pass along the road. Please bring a folding chair and sun protection. Shift is 0730 to 0930am.

Arrive at 7:30am to pick up signs and place them along the roads leading to the event parking areas. Volunteers will then take a place along the road to direct guests as they pass along the road. Please bring a folding chair and sun protection. Shift is 0730 to 0930am.

More details...