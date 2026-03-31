Volunteer at the Banquet

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About this event
Wednesday - Help set up the banquet space by arranging tables and chairs into tables of eight, placing tablecloths, napkins, and silverware, and assisting with unloading decor and supplies from vehicles to designated areas.
Wednesday - Help set up the banquet space by arranging tables and chairs into tables of eight, placing tablecloths, napkins, and silverware, and assisting with unloading decor and supplies from vehicles to designated areas.
Wednesday - Set up tabletop sponsor displays, organize business cards, and ensure tablecloths are aligned and centered. Use the provided lists and maps to confirm sponsorships are placed at their assigned tables.
Thursday - Support banquet setup and event operations as needed. Volunteers may assist with a variety of tasks, including bar setup, centerpiece placement, silent auction setup, filling glasses with ice, and assisting bartenders. Tasks will be assigned as needs arise, so flexibility and a willingness to help where needed are essential.
Thursday - Support banquet setup and event operations as needed. Volunteers may assist with a variety of tasks, including bar setup, centerpiece placement, silent auction setup, filling glasses with ice, and assisting bartenders. Tasks will be assigned as needs arise, so flexibility and a willingness to help where needed are essential.
Thursday - Support banquet setup and event operations as needed. Volunteers may assist with a variety of tasks, including bar setup, centerpiece placement, silent auction setup, filling glasses with ice, and assisting bartenders. Tasks will be assigned as needs arise, so flexibility and a willingness to help where needed are essential.
Thursday - Assist with guest-facing event needs, including working the registration table, selling beverage tickets, and helping bartenders as needed. Volunteers should be comfortable switching between tasks to support smooth event flow.
Thursday - Assist with guest-facing event needs, including working the registration table, selling beverage tickets, and helping bartenders as needed. Volunteers should be comfortable switching between tasks to support smooth event flow.
Thursday - During the event, help transition the registration tables into the auction pick‑up area by pulling auction items together, organizing them by winner, and preparing items for pickup after the event. Volunteers should be comfortable assisting with multiple tasks to ensure a smooth and orderly pickup process.
Thursday - Assist guests with picking up their winning auction items at the end of the event. Responsibilities include confirming or collecting payments as directed, retrieving auction items from storage areas, and ensuring items are released to the correct winners. May provide limited assistance carrying items, with vehicle delivery only if needed and feasible.
Assist with post‑event cleanup by stripping tables, gathering decorations and event materials, and completing general cleanup of the space. Help load items into the Chamber’s trailer and ensure all materials are packed and ready for transport. Volunteers should be comfortable with light lifting and working as part of a team.
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