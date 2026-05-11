VOLUNTEER BEE-READY: PACKING PARTY 🎉

Want to make an even bigger impact?





Add on a sponsored backpack to help support a local student in need during our Bee-Ready Backpack & Grocery Giveaway. Your $15 sponsorship helps provide a backpack filled with essential school supplies for a child in our community.





Whether you’re volunteering, attending, or simply looking for another way to give back, every sponsored backpack helps a student start the school year feeling prepared, confident, and supported.





One backpack can make a huge difference.