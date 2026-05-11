VOLUNTEER BEE-READY: PACKING PARTY 🎉

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About this event
Help us put smiles on children's and parents faces by providing them backpacked filled with school supplies and bags of groceries!
Want to make an even bigger impact?
Add on a sponsored backpack to help support a local student in need during our Bee-Ready Backpack & Grocery Giveaway. Your $15 sponsorship helps provide a backpack filled with essential school supplies for a child in our community.
Whether you’re volunteering, attending, or simply looking for another way to give back, every sponsored backpack helps a student start the school year feeling prepared, confident, and supported.
One backpack can make a huge difference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!