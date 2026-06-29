Volunteer Buyout Store

About this event
By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to all of your FULL SEASON service hours at our home games, including playoffs.
By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to all (3) of your REGULAR SEASON service hours at our home games. Note: Playoffs might mean more
By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to ONE of your service hours at our home games. 3 total are required
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!