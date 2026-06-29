Eagle Gridiron Club

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Eagle Gridiron Club

About this event

Volunteer Buyout Store

Buyout of all FULL SEASON service hours
$500

By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to all of your FULL SEASON service hours at our home games, including playoffs.

Buyout of all REGULAR SEASON service hours
$300

By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to all (3) of your REGULAR SEASON service hours at our home games. Note: Playoffs might mean more

$100 Single Shift Buyout
$100

By purchasing this item, you will no longer be required to ONE of your service hours at our home games. 3 total are required

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!