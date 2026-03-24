Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association Inc.

Hosted by

Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association Inc.

About this event

Volunteer for CASA's Hops For Hope

7855 W Gulf to Lake Hwy

Crystal River, FL 34429, USA

Registration
Free

Assist with check ins to ensure all attendees receive a wristband, cup and koozie

Craft Beer Pourers
Free

Pour selections of the available craft beers to attendees

Silent auction
Free

Watch over the silent auction table and assist bidders with any online bidding challenges.

Raffle ticket sales
Free

Sell raffle tickets to attendees for the gift card/lottery ticket bundle

50/50 Raffle ticket sale
Free

Assist in selling 50/50 raffle tickets to attendees inside and outside of the building.

Floating helpers
Free

Assist with breaks for other stations, ice refills, soda and water refills, etc.

Add a donation for Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association Inc.

$

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