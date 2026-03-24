Volunteer for CASA's Hops For Hope

About this event
Assist with check ins to ensure all attendees receive a wristband, cup and koozie
Pour selections of the available craft beers to attendees
Watch over the silent auction table and assist bidders with any online bidding challenges.
Sell raffle tickets to attendees for the gift card/lottery ticket bundle
Assist in selling 50/50 raffle tickets to attendees inside and outside of the building.
Assist with breaks for other stations, ice refills, soda and water refills, etc.
$
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