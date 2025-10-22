VOLUNTEER for Faire du Well (+Society Demo) (Things you can help with NOW through June 16, 2026)

Hosted by
About this event
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW & Rave/Dance" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
If you are a Remote Volunteer, for each $5.00 we will mail you one of our replica Elizabeth I "Angel" Trade Tokens and a thank you note.
Vol. (Volunteer) Ticket 1) Trade Token & Thank you. Intro.
Vol. Ticket #2) Society Entrance Ticket. This helps support the Soup Kitchen for Staff/Players, Hot Showers, Flush and Porta Potties.
Vol. Ticket #3) Pre-Faire logistical Help. Organizing.
Vol. Ticket #4) 'Hard Labor' Help. (Building things).
Vol. Ticket #5) Electrics/Sound/Lighting Help.
Vol. Ticket #6) You Tell US! What idea for a position do YOU have that we have not thought of? We really are interested!!! :-)
Vol. Ticket #7) WSF T-Shirt
Vol. Ticket #8) Souvenir Chalice Offer
Society Demo VOLUNTEERS:
To track our Society applications, we are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.
NB: You must be registered before the Faire to gain free entrance to the Faire.
PRE-FAIRE LOGISTICS & PREP:
This is EVERYTHING from sewing costumes, promoting the Faire on Social Media, taking over Management Positions, Sewing Banners and Pennants from Scraps, Proof-Reading Copy, Asking Groups, Libraries, Clubs, Service Groups to have us in to Speak, Selling our Support Buttons ($10.00 ea.) which grants access to our Invite Only "ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" on Saturday Night, once the Faire Closes...
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.
For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.
Your $10.00 Donation helps pay for the flush biffies and Porta Potties, and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going during the Faire.
Hard Labour:
This is EVERYTHING that requires Nailing, Sewing, Sawing, Transportation, Storage, Putting Up, Tearing Down, Painting, Assembling, Marking out the Booths and Parking area, Parking Assistance, Trash Pick Up, Being Security, and MORE.
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.
For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.
We are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta-Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Soup Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.
ELECTRICAL & MAGICAL:
This is EVERYTHING that involves Electricity & 'Magic'.
Setting up and Running our Stages, Speaker Systems, Running the Concerts, Bard and Staff Craft Services (the Magic), Running Video and Photography Services, Setting up Remote Virtual Services, The Film Festival, Lighting, etc.
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.
We are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.
For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.
TELL US what you want to do, what Ideas you have, give us the gift of your imagination. <3
If you have an idea of of a Volunteer Position we have not listed, Please, TELL US!
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.
We are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.
For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.
Our T-Shirt Design
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
IF FOR RESALE, MAXIMUM PRICE YOU CAN CHARGE IS $15 (including tax).
Need to have these ordered by April 04, 2026
These will go for $50.00 at the Faire. Order before the end of February for this discount.
Write us for a jpeg of the Chalice and logo.
[email protected] and put "Chalice Design Please" in the Subject Line.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!