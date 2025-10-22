VOLUNTEER for Faire du Well (+Society Demo) (Things you can help with NOW through June 16, 2026)

INFO: Faire Hours:

Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours

"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW & Rave/Dance" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.

Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM





Volunteers! We start NOW.



We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.



We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.



If you are a Remote Volunteer, for each $5.00 we will mail you one of our replica Elizabeth I "Angel" Trade Tokens and a thank you note.



Vol. (Volunteer) Ticket 1) Trade Token & Thank you. Intro.

Vol. Ticket #2) Society Entrance Ticket. This helps support the Soup Kitchen for Staff/Players, Hot Showers, Flush and Porta Potties.

Vol. Ticket #3) Pre-Faire logistical Help. Organizing.

Vol. Ticket #4) 'Hard Labor' Help. (Building things).

Vol. Ticket #5) Electrics/Sound/Lighting Help.

Vol. Ticket #6) You Tell US! What idea for a position do YOU have that we have not thought of? We really are interested!!! :-)

Vol. Ticket #7) WSF T-Shirt

Vol. Ticket #8) Souvenir Chalice Offer