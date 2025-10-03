Foster the Family

Volunteer for Operation Santa 2025: Help Spread the Holiday Magic!

501 1st Ave N

Clear Lake, IA 50428

Check in
Check-in participating families and give them basic directions around venue.

Cookie decorating
Assisting in the decorating of premade cookies. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

Holiday crafting
Assisting in the creation of crafts and coloring of pre-printed coloring pages. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

Active games helper
Supervise and facilitate active games such as indoor snowball fight. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

Santa's helper
Organize families to visit Santa. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

Supper distribution
Hand out pizza and drinks. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

Gift distribution
Distribute pre-packed and designated gifts to family vehicles. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.

