Volunteer for Reindeer Games + Toy Drive

Responsible for capturing the spirit of the event and candid moments of everyone throughout the day. Arrive at 9:00am and leave at 2:30pm.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also responsible for posing families, taking and printing picture for them in our photo booth area. Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00 pm.
Responsible for perfoming Christmas themed face painting on children. Can arrive at 9:00 am and leave at 1:30pm.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also responsible for checking in families, collecting the toy donations for Toys for Tots, give out gift bags and phamplets as well. Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00pm.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also, responsible for keeping food and drink table stocked, organized, and sanitary. Will also make Hot Chocolate drinks on request (we have a electric kettle to use). Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00pm.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also, responsible for keeping prize table secure, organized, and give out to winners after each scheduled game. Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00pm.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also, responsible for restocking, keeping area organized, help children as needed, and switch arts and craft events on scheduled time. Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00pm. However; at 12pm you will switch over to helping with the scheduled games.
Help with set up and clean up of overall event. Also, responsible for keeping the game you are assigned to organized, judge, and give out small prizes to each participant who wins. You will be at this game all day because people can play these selected games all throughout the event. Arrive at 8:30am and leave at 3:00pm.
Help with the clean up of overall event. Also, responsible for helping us organize participants for the scheduled games, as well as, set up and clean up the scheduled games as needed. Arrive at 11 am and leave at 3:00pm.
